PSLV-C47 Mission - Propellant filling of fourth stage of PSLV-C47 completed

Sriharikota (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 26 (ANI): Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Tuesday said that PSLV-C47 carrying Cartosat-3, a third-generation earth observation satellite, is standing tall at the launch pad in here.

"PSLV-C47 standing tall at the launch pad in Sriharikota. Less than 16 hours for launch," ISRO said in a tweet.

It also said: "Propellant filling of the fourth stage of #PSLVC47 has been completed."

Earlier today, commencing the countdown for the launch of PSLV-C47 carrying Cartosat-3, ISRO tweeted: "26-hour countdown for the launch of PSLV-C47 mission commenced today at 7.28 am from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota."

The launch is scheduled at 9.28 am on November 27 (Wednesday).

ISRO will launch the Cartosat-3 and 13 nanosatellites of the US on the rescheduled date from the second launch pad of the space centre. PSLV-C47 will launch Cartosat-3 and 13 commercial nanosatellites into the Sun-synchronous orbit.

Cartosat-3 satellite will be placed in an orbit of 509 kilometers at an inclination of 97.5 degrees. (ANI)

