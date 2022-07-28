"PSLV-C53 launch on June 30 dedicated international customer mission"

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): Union Minister of State, Dr Jitendra Singh said that the PSLV-C53 launch on June 30, 2022, was a dedicated international customer mission wherein 3 Singaporean satellites were launched.

In reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Dr Jitendra Singh said, the launch also provided an opportunity to Indian space start-ups to host their technology payloads as part of PS4 upper stage orbiting platform.

PSLV-C53 realized by Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), successfully launched three Singapore customer satellites namely DS-EO, NeuSAR and SCOOB-1.

PSLV-C53 was the 2nd dedicated commercial mission for NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), a Central Public Sector Enterprise under the administrative control of the Department of Space (DOS), thus enabling NSIL to earn Foreign Exchange for providing Launch Services to international customers.

Further, the competitiveness of Indian made launch vehicles in the international market continues to increase with each successful launch.



ISRO, through its commercial arms, has successfully launched 345 foreign satellites from 34 countries on-board Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV). Total foreign exchange revenue earned through launching of foreign satellites amounts to 56 million USD and 220 million Euros approximately.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is the space agency of India. The organisation is involved in science, engineering and technology to harvest the benefits of outer space for India and mankind. ISRO is a major constituent of the Department of Space (DOS), Government of India. The department executes the Indian Space Programme primarily through various Centres or units within ISRO.

ISRO was previously the Indian National Committee for Space Research (INCOSPAR), set up by the Government of India in 1962, as envisioned by Dr. Vikram A Sarabhai. ISRO was formed on August 15, 1969 and superseded INCOSPAR with an expanded role to harness space technology. DOS was set up and ISRO was brought under DOS in 1972.

The prime objective of ISRO/DOS is the development and application of space technology for various national needs. To fulfil this objective, ISRO has established major space systems for communication, television broadcasting and meteorological services; resources monitoring and management; space-based navigation services. ISRO has developed satellite launch vehicles, PSLV and GSLV, to place the satellites in the required orbits.

Alongside its technological advancement, ISRO contributes to science and science education in the country. Various dedicated research centres and autonomous institutions for remote sensing, astronomy and astrophysics, atmospheric sciences and space sciences in general function under the aegis of the Department of Space.

ISRO's own Lunar and interplanetary missions along with other scientific projects encourage and promote science education, apart from providing valuable data to the scientific community which in turn enriches science.

ISRO has its headquarters in Bengaluru. Its activities are spread across various centres and units. (ANI)

