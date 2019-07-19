Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 19 (ANI): The Personal Security Officer (PSO) of Sajjad Mufti, the cousin of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, was shot dead in South Kashmir's Anantnag district on Friday.
The incident took place in Bijbehara area in the district, police said.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
PSO of Mehbooba Mufti's cousin shot dead
ANI | Updated: Jul 19, 2019 15:35 IST
