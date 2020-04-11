Psychologists visit COVID-19 patients in WB's Asansol

Asansol (West Bengal) [India], April 11 (ANI): A team of psychologists visited coronavirus patients in three quarantine facilities here.

The psychologists on Friday conducted the examination for mental strength among the COVID-19 patients.

"We checked their mental strength and other problems which may have pre-existed or developed during their stay at the quarantine facilities," psychologist Dr Saptarshi Adhikari told ANI.

According to the Union Health Ministry, West Bengal has reported 166 cases of coronavirus. Out of the total cases, 16 people have recovered from the virus and five have lost their lives.

With 40 deaths and 1,035 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India on Saturday witnessed the sharpest ever increase in coronavirus cases, taking the tally of the infected people in the country to 7,447, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

