PT Usha, music composer Ilaiyaraaja, philanthropist Veerendra Heggade, screenwriter VV Prasad Garu nominated to RS

New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): Iconic composer Ilaiyaraaja, celebrated athlete PT Usha, Indian philanthropist Veerendra Heggade and screenwriter V Vijayendra Prasad Garu have been nominated to Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

The President nominates 12 members to the Rajya Sabha from people who have special knowledge or practical experience in art, literature, science and social service. The rationale behind this principle of nomination is to provide eminent persons a place in the Rajya Sabha without going through the process of election.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated those who have been nominated to Rajya Sabha on Twitter.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "The remarkable PT Usha Ji is an inspiration for every Indian. Her accomplishments in sports are widely known but equally commendable is her work to mentor budding athletes over the last several years. Congratulations to her on being nominated to the Rajya Sabha."

PM Modi said that Ilaiyaraaja has enthralled people across generations and his works beautifully reflect many emotions.

"The creative genius of @ilaiyaraaja ji has enthralled people across generations. His works beautifully reflect many emotions. What is equally inspiring is his life journey- he rose from a humble background and achieved so much. Glad that he has been nominated to the Rajya Sabha," he said in a tweet.

The Prime Minister also said that Heggade is forefront of outstanding community service.

"Shri Veerendra Heggade Ji is at the forefront of outstanding community service. I have had the opportunity to pray at the Dharmasthala Temple and also witness the great work he is doing in health, education and culture. He will certainly enrich Parliamentary proceedings," tweeted PM Modi.

The Prime Minister said that Vijayendra Prasad Garu is associated with the creative world for decades and his works showcase India's glorious culture.

"Shri V. Vijayendra Prasad Garu is associated with the creative world for decades. His works showcase India's glorious culture and have made a mark globally. Congratulations to him for being nominated to the Rajya Sabha," PM Modi tweeted.

The Rajya Sabha should consist of not more than 250 members - 238 members representing the States and Union Territories, and 12 members nominated by the President.

Rajya Sabha is a permanent body and is not subject to dissolution. However, one-third of the members retire every second year and are replaced by newly elected members. Each member is elected for a term of six years. The Vice President of India is the ex-officio Chairman of Rajya Sabha. The House also elects a Deputy Chairman from among its members. Besides, there is also a panel of "Vice-Chairman" in the Rajya Sabha. The senior-most minister, who is a member of Rajya Sabha, is appointed by the Prime Minister as Leader of the House. (ANI)