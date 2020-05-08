PTBC chemical reaches Vishakhapatnam to neutralise impact of styrene gas leakage

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 8 (ANI): The chemical para-tertiary butyl catechol (PTBC) to neutralise the impact of the styrene gas leakage has reached Visakhapatnam.

"The Air India cargo flight arrived at the Visakhapatnam airport with the PTBC Chemical. It was airlifted via Air India flight at around 10:30 pm on Thursday. A 9-member team reached here with the chemical. The team has now left for its destinations," said Raj Kishore, airport director.

The chemical has been made in Vapi, in Valsad district of South Gujarat and is used to neutralise the impact of the gas leak and contain the spread.

Earlier on Thursday, after the styrene gas leak incident, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy had requested to Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani for the PTBC chemical to control the impact of the chemical.

Styrene gas had leaked in the gas plant of LG Polymers in RR Venkatapuram village in Visakhapatnam district on Thursday morning which claimed 11 lives. (ANI)