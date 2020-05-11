Public dealings in offices under Chandigarh administration to resume on May 18

Chandigarh [India], May 11 (ANI): The Chandigarh Administration has decided that public dealings in government offices will start from May 18.

"On the review of the existing situation, the Chandigarh administration has decided that public dealings in government offices will start from May 18, instead of May 11, as ordered earlier," Manoj Parida, Adviser to the Administrator of UT of Chandigarh said in a release.

"The offices will continue to function by maintaining proper hygiene, social distancing and sanitisation. The stipulated one-third staff in C and D categories will continue," he added.

He further stated that the officials already deputed to other offices for COVID-19 related duties will continue to remain there. (ANI)

