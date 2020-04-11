Public health care system should be strengthened under Nadu-Nedu program in hospitals, says Andhra CM

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 10 (ANI): Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that the public health care system should be strengthened under the Nadu-Nedu program in hospitals so that the state will be able to tackle pandemic diseases like COVID-19 or any other such diseases in the future.

In a review meeting over the COVID-19 situation and the Nadu-Nedu program, the Chief Minister said: "The implementation of the Nadu-Nedu program in hospitals, every clinic from the village level to district level area hospitals and government general and super speciality hospitals will be equipped with necessary infrastructure facilities."

According to a release from the Chief Minister's Office, Reddy ordered the officials to ensure that village and ward clinics should be functional by 2021 with all the necessary infrastructure facilities.

"The idea of Nadu-Nedu in hospitals is that the state should be capable of handling the tough situations like pandemic COVID-19 and any other such disasters in future," he added.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to intensify the work on establishing 16 new medical colleges in the state.

While the door to door survey and rapid testing is on a fast track in the state, the Chief Minister ordered the officials to pass instructions to Asha workers, ANMs, volunteers, and medical staff to enter the medical details of the people in the health cards as well so that the health department will have the medical records of the state people.

"The officials briefed on the steps being taken in fighting against COVID-19 and the condition of red zone and hotspot areas in the state.

Reddy also discussed on the strategies to be followed in case of lifting lockdown.

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the country in order to contain the spread of novel coronavirus. (ANI)

