Public health emergency in NCR a matter of serious concern for all: Khattar writes to Javadekar

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday wrote a letter to Union Minister Prakash Javadekar thanking him for his consent to convene a meeting and invite Chief Ministers of Delhi and adjoining states over the issue of pollution in the National Capital Region (NCR).

In the letter to Javadekar, Khattar wrote, "I thank you for having given your consent to convene a meeting in this regard as per your convenience at the earliest, preferably tomorrow and to invite the Chief Minister/Environment ministers of Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana to attend it."

Khattar also said that the ongoing public health emergency in the NCR is a matter of serious concern for all. "To alleviate the suffering of the people, there is a need for a well thought out strategy that synergizes the efforts of all stakeholders," he said in the letter.

"I believe that no single person, organisation or government can improve the quality of air in the NCR. Such collective action problems require everyone to do their bit. And more importantly, a strong mechanism for enhancing the outcome of such constructive steps," Khattar said.

"The growing trend among some stakeholders to play petty politics to divert public attention away from the serious situation is unfortunate and, in itself, a matter of concern," he added. (ANI)

