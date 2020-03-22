Public places, hospitals sanitized as people observe Janta Curfew in HP

Himachal Pradesh [India], Mar 22 (ANI): Public places, and hospitals in Kaza town of Lahaul-Spiti district are being sanitised as people observed "Janta Curfew" on Sunday to combat the deadly virus.

Earlier, because of the novel coronavirus threat, the Himachal Pradesh government banned the entry of all domestic and foreign tourists in the state.

On Thursday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the nation urged the citizens to refrain from stepping out of their homes and self impose a "Janta Curfew" on Sunday. He asked people to exhibit "resolve" and "restraint" while fighting the virus.

Himachal Pradesh has reported a total of two confirmed cases of COVID-19. The total number of people who tested positive for the novel coronavirus in India on Sunday crossed 350 according to government estimates. (ANI)

