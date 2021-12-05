Public-private partnership necessary for Disaster Management and mitigation, says Piyush Goyal in view of Cyclone Jawad

New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday evening said that Public-private partnership is necessary for Disaster Management and mitigation and for protecting the lives and livelihoods of those affected.

Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, proactive disaster preparation and management are being institutionalized, informed Ministry of Commerce and Industry in a press release.

Prime Minister has personally reviewed the preparation for Disaster Management and has also given instructions to various Ministries to work with State Governments, industry and all other stakeholders to ensure minimal damage to life and property.



In line with these efforts, the Minister for Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles, Piyush Goyal on Saturday reviewed the arrangements and preparations made by the State Governments of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal today in a video conference with the State Chief Secretaries concerned.

National level Industry Associations like CII, FICCI, ASSOCHAM and PHD Chambers were also represented at the Conference.

The Minister took stock of the preparations being made by the respective State governments. He also reviewed the suggestions for successful mitigation made by Ministries, State Governments, industry bodies and other organizations and appreciated the concerted efforts being made to mitigate the cyclone. He said that this collaboration was a worthy example of cooperative federalism at its best. He also underscored the need for the drawing of a comprehensive action plan towards managing this natural disaster in a most effective way by incorporating the inputs and suggestions given by all stakeholders.

Goyal said, "Public-private partnership is necessary for Disaster Management and mitigation and for protecting the lives and livelihoods of those affected."

Observing that the cyclone seems to be a milder one, the Minister said that we must constantly upgrade our learnings and keep upgrading our capabilities. He also called for preparedness in the banking and insurance sectors to tackle the effects of the cyclone. (ANI)

