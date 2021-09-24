Public representatives must set such an example through their conduct that people's faith in democracy increases, says Lok Sabha Speaker

Bengaluru [India], September 24 (ANI): Public representatives must set such an example through their conduct that people's faith in democracy increases, said Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday adding that protest must be dignified and within parliamentary norms.

Birla was addressing Members of the Karnataka Legislative Council and Legislative Assembly at the Karnataka Vidhan Sabha Chamber on Friday.

Chairman of Legislative Council of Karnataka, Basavaraj Horatti, Speaker of Karnataka Legislative Assembly, Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri, Chief Minister of Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai, Members of the Legislative Council and Legislative Assembly and Lok Sabha Secretary-General, Utpal Kumar Singh were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Birla said that the foundation of democracy rests on the accountability of public representatives. Further observing that public representatives must remain sensitive towards the people and fulfil their hopes and aspirations, he said that it is important that the people's faith in democracy is maintained in order to strengthen it. He added that it is only possible when public representatives set such an example through their conduct that the people's faith in democracy increases.

Birla urged legislators that, "It is our duty to ensure that the laws must be passed only after extensive dialogue, discussion and the active involvement of legislators, so that the laws passed may stand scrutiny."

Emphasizing on capacity building of legislators, he noted that the required level of extensive dialogue, discussion and participation from legislators is not being seen. He suggested that adequate action needs to be taken in this regard.

Referring to the issue of disruption of proceedings and disorderly conduct, Birla said that, "Since public representatives are directly connected to the people and understand their wants, issues and difficulties, their active participation in the legislative process is required. For this, they must ensure that the valuable time of the Assembly is not wasted due to disruption."



Birla said that once again there is a need for wide-ranging discussions to maintain discipline, decorum and dignity in State Legislatures. Discussions in this regard have been held from time to time at various forums. He reminded that in 1992, 1997 and 2001 various conferences were held which saw the participation of Presiding Officers, senior leaders of the Treasury and the Opposition who held wide-ranging discussions to maintain discipline, decorum and dignity in Legislatures. They also passed a few proposals and resolutions.

He added that this does not mean that legislatures will not have protests, differences and debates. In fact, the differences and debates are the defining features of a democratic system. They have made democracy richer and more vibrant. He, however, emphasized that protest must be dignified and remain within parliamentary norms. Public Representatives must refrain from any conduct that lowers the efficiency and dignity of parliamentary democracy.

Birla also presented the outstanding MLA award to former Chief Minister B.S. Yeddyurappa on this occasion.

Earlier, Speaker, Karnataka Legislative Assembly, V.S. Kageri said that the ruling and the opposition parties should fulfil their responsibilities as per the rules and procedures of the House. Similarly, the Opposition should not hesitate to give new and innovative advice to the ruling party. He stressed that the ruling party should remain devoted only to the interests of the citizens.

In his speech, Kageri further said that it is a fallacy that the Members of the House do not have enough time to raise the issues pertaining to the Executive. He said that this responsibility can be fulfilled well by following the rules of procedure of the House. Regarding the accountability of the Executive, he said that it is important for the legislators to question the government effectively and get proper answers. He especially emphasized on ensuring financial scrutiny of the executive, proper utilization of the time of the House and constructive scrutiny by the media.

In his speech, the Chairman of Karnataka Legislative Council, Basavaraj Horatti expressed the view that the basic aim of democracy is that everyone should have equal opportunity and benefits must reach everyone. He said that to fulfil this purpose, legislatures must work democratically and laws should be made which can help the people.

He stressed that while passing bills, it is also important to keep in mind that public representatives respect the sentiments and aspirations of the people. He said that the legislature gives the right to free expression to all without distinction like religion, colour, caste etc. Therefore, it is the duty of the public representatives to show a sense of generosity in their conduct within the precincts of the House.

Advocating for more opportunities in politics for the youth, Horatti said that it would only enrich public life. He also expressed confidence that all public representatives would lead the youth towards the work of nation-building. (ANI)

