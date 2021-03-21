Public Service Commission Prelim exam held in Maharashtra

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 21 (ANI): Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) on Sunday held its preliminary exam for State Services, with all standard operating procedures related to Covid-19 protocols in place.

Earlier, the state government had postponed the exam in view of increasing Covid-19 cases. This exam was earlier scheduled on March 14 and was rescheduled on March 11 before the final date was set for March 21.

However, after students across the state protested against the postponement, the government had rescheduled the exam for March 21.



Candidates were seen wearing masks and maintaining social distancing norms at an exam centre in Pune.

In Nagpur, the exam took place amid a complete lockdown imposed in the city due to a rise in Covid-19 cases.

The examination took place at various centres across the state by following proper precautions as per the guidelines issued by the government. Candidates have been asked to maintain social distancing at the exam centres and also wear masks. (ANI)

