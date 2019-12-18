Public suit filed in Delhi HC on Jamia incident

New Delhi [India], Dec 18 (ANI): A petition has been filed in the Delhi High Court, seeking to constitute a fact-finding committee to look into the Jamil Milia Islamia incident which took place on Sunday during a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019.

The public suit has also sought medical assistance to the students who were injured during the incident.

Several protesters and policemen sustained injuries during a protest against the new citizenship law near the Jamia Nagar area on Sunday.

At least three buses were set on fire and other public properties were also damaged in the protest. (ANI)

