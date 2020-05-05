Public transport with less than 50 pc of capacity allowed within green zone districts in West Bengal

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 5 (ANI): Public transport with less than 50 per cent of capacity will be available within the district in green zones, said the West Bengal Police on Tuesday.

"Public transport with less than 50% of capacity will be available within the district in green zones. Please try to work from home. Please don't forget to wear the mask and to maintain physical distance if you need to go out. WBP will continue to enforce lockdown strictly," tweeted the West Bengal Police (WBP).

The West Bengal Police have informed that the movement of small vehicles with three persons have been allowed in the areas other than containment zones.

"40,723 persons have been arrested and 3,614 vehicles seized since March 25 for the violation of lockdown norms. Opening of stand-alone shops and movement of small vehicles with 3 persons have been allowed in the areas other than containment zones," further tweeted the WBP. (ANI)

