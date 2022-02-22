'Public welfare government' can never promote capitalism: Varun Gandhi

New Delhi [India], February 22 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Varun Gandhi on Friday took a veiled jibe at the Centre over privatization of banks and railways stating that a 'public welfare government' can never promote capitalism as it creates economic inequality.



Taking to Twitter, the BJP MP said that the only privatization of banks and railways will make 5 lakh employees unemployed.

"Only privatization of banks and railways will make 5 lakh employees 'forcefully retired' i.e. unemployed. With every job that ends, the hopes of lakhs of families are lost. A 'public welfare government' can never promote capitalism by creating economic inequality at the social level," he said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget 2021-22 announced that two public sector banks would be privatized as part of the government's disinvestment target to generate Rs 1.75 lakh crore. (ANI)

