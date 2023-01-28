Puducherry admin imposes Sec 144 on Jan 30, 31 for G20 event

Puducherry [India], January 28 (ANI): The Puducherry Administration has imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in places where delegates for G20 events going to be held in the union Territory on January 30 and 31.

This order will be effective from January 29 at midnight to February 2 at midnight.

As per the notice, if more than four people congregate together or are suspected persons, they will be arrested in areas starting from Laspettai Airport via Hotel Accord to Chinna Veerambattinam.

"E Vallwan, District Magistrate, Puducherry, in the exercise of the powers conferred upon me under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code 1973, with a view to prevent disturbance to public tranquillity and prevent dangers of human life, health and safety do hereby prohibit any public meeting or assembly of five or more persons or procession of any persons and also prohibit entry of all vehicles carrying persons intended to participate in such unlawful assembly near (1) Hotel The Residency Twoers, Anna Salai (2) Hotel Radisson, Chinna Veerampattinam (3) Hotel Accord, Rajiv Gandhi Square (4) Suganya Convention Centre, 100 Feet Road (5) Puducherry Airport, Lawspet and (6) en-route to meeting places. This order does not restrict any usual public movement/lawful gatherings," the statement reads.



"Any gathering in the form of demonstration, protests or agitations at the above locations shall be considered as unlawful assembly and legal action under section 183 of tor Indian Penal Code 1860 and other relevant provisions of law shall be initiated against the violators" it added.

India holds the Presidency of the G20 from December 1, 2022, to November 30, 2023. The 43 Heads of Delegations- the largest ever in G20-will be participating in the final New Delhi Summit in September next year.

The G20 Logo draws inspiration from the vibrant colours of India's national flag - saffron, white and green, and blue. It juxtaposes planet Earth with the lotus, India's national flower that reflects growth amid challenges. The Earth reflects India's pro-planet approach to life, one in perfect harmony with nature. Below the G20 logo is "Bharat", written in the Devanagari script.

G20 meetings will not be limited only to New Delhi or other metropolises. Drawing inspiration from its G20 Presidency theme of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'-"One Earth One Family One Future, as well as the Prime Minister's vision of an 'all of government" approach, India will host over 200 meetings in over 50 cities across 32 different workstreams, and would have the opportunity to offer G20 delegates and guests a glimpse of India's rich cultural heritage and provide them with a unique Indian experience. The Presidency is also a chance for the G20 Secretariat to provide the country's citizens with the unique opportunity be a part of India's G20 story.

The Indian G20 presidency has also planned a year-long India Experience' for G20 member countries, special invitees, and others. (ANI)

