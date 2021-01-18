Puducherry Assembly passes resolution seeking withdrawal of farm laws

Puducherry (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 18 (ANI): Puducherry Assembly on Monday passed a resolution seeking the withdrawal of the Centre's three farm laws.



The assembly also passed a resolution on Monday, seeking full statehood for Puducherry.

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanaswamy said, "The Assembly has also passed a resolution seeking the withdrawal of the farm laws."

Earlier in the day, AIADMK leader A Anabaglan said, "With Supreme Court ordering the suspension of law on new agriculture law of Central Government, is it necessary to pass a resolution on these laws as well as to repeat the state status resolution in the last assembly sessions which has been passed several times?" (ANI)

