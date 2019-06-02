Puducherry: Assembly Speaker election on June 3

Puducherry [India], May 01 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, Kiran Bedi has fixed June 3 as the date for the election of Speaker of Legislative Assembly.

The Lieutenant Governor has also summoned the Legislative Assembly, to meet at Assembly Hall on the same day at 9:30 am.

Presently, Deputy Speaker V P Sivakolundhu is serving as the officiating Speaker.

"The Lieutenant Governor has fixed the same date, on which the Election of Speaker of the Puducherry Legislative Assembly shall be held. Necessary notice regarding filing of nomination has been sent to all Members individually," A Vincent Rayar, Secretary of Legislative Assembly Secretariat said in a press statement dated May 31.

The post of Speaker has been lying vacant after Congress' V Vaithilingam stepped down on March 21 to contest in the Lok Sabha elections from the lone seat of the Union Territory, which he won with a record margin of 1,96,802 votes against his rival K. Narayanasamy of the All India N R Congress. (ANI)