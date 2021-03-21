Puducherry BJP accuses Congress-DMK government of betraying mandate

Puducherry [India], March 20 (ANI): The BJP has accused the Congress-DMK government of betraying the mandate given to them in 2016 by failing to fulfil the promises made to the electorate and leaving Puducherry in ruins.

Speaking to the media at the BJP headquarters, party's MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar and state general secretary Embalam R Selvam issued a charge sheet alleging non-fulfilment of election promises and corruption in the Congress-DMK coalition government during the last five years.

Selvam later told reporters that evidence of corruption in the Congress regime would be provided once the BJP came to power in Puducherry.

It may be noted that the Congress-led government in the Union Territory fell before completing its five-year term under Chief Minister V Narayansamy.



Narayanasamy had resigned on February 22 ahead of a floor test in the 33-member House (including three nominated) following the resignations of five Congress and one Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) legislators. On February 23, President Ram Nath Kovind accepted the resignation of Narayanasamy and his council of ministers.

In the 2016 assembly polls, Congress had won 15 seats, All India NR Congress secured eight seats, AIADMK got four seats, DMK walked away with two MLAs. BJP could not win any seats.

While Congress is fighting the polls in an alliance with DMK, the opposition tie-up consists of All India NR Congress, BJP and AIADMK.

Polling for 30 assembly seats in Puducherry will be held on April 6.

Of the 30 assembly seats, five are reserved for the Scheduled Caste candidates. As many as 10,02,589 electors will choose the candidates for the 15 legislative Assembly of Puducherry. (ANI)

