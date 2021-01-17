Puducherry BJP MLA dies of cardiac arrest

Puducherry (India), January 17 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator from Puducherry, KG Shankar died of a cardiac arrest this morning at his residence in Ilango.

Born in Pondicherry in 1950, Shankar was a member of BJP since 1984 and served as the State Treasurer of BJP for four consecutive terms.

In an official statement released by the Raj Niwas, Puducherry, Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi expressed her grief over Shankar's demise. "I express my heartfelt condolences to the sudden and untimely demise of Shri KG Shankar, MLA and Treasurer of BJP, Puducherry," the statement read.



He had been the organiser of the State Department of Industry and Commerce and has been instrumental in holding the National Level Business and Trade Organisation Meeting in Pondicherry.

Shankar is survived by his wife Prema Lalita, 65, son Siddharth, 36 and daughter Sachita, 39

He will be buried at 4 pm at Karuvatikkuppam Cutukatu today. (ANI)

