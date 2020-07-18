Puducherry budget session to commence on July 20

Puducherry [India], July 18 (ANI): In order to present the budget for the year 2020-21 for Puducherry, the Legislative Assembly will re-assemble on July 20 at the Assembly Hall.

The budget session will commence with the customary address by Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi and it will be followed by the presentation of the budget for the year 2020-21 by Chief Minister V Narayanasamy.

"The Legislative Assembly of Puducherry will re-assemble on July 20 at Assembly Hall, Puducherry, beginning with the speech of Lieutenant Governor and followed by the presentation of the budget for the year 2020-21 by Chief Minister," Legislative Assembly Secretariat, Puducherry said in a statement. (ANI)