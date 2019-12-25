Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg cake in honour of Wing Commander Abhinandan

Puducherry [India], Dec 25 (ANI): A cafe of chocolates and chocolate desserts here has shown its respect to the Indian Air Force pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman by making a chocolate statue in his honour.

Founded in 2009, the cafe annually pays its respect to popular personalities in the form of life-sized, hand-crafted chocolate statues.

"The chocolate statue of Abhinandan is 5 feet 10 inches and weighs 321 kg," said Rajendra Tangarasu, chief at the ZUKA cafe, who spent over 132 hours in making the chocolate statue.

Wing Commander Varthaman shot into limelight after he shot down a Pakistani aircraft F-16, which had transgressed into the Indian airspace during a dog fight between Indian and Pakistani air force in February this year and in the process, his plane crossed over to Pakistani side and was shot down.

In the past, the cafe has made statues of Mahatma Gandhi, APJ Abdul Kalam, Charles Chaplin, Rajinikanth and MS Dhoni as well. (ANI)

