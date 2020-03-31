Puducherry: Case registered against BJP leader for violating lockdown orders

Puducherry [India], Mar 31 (ANI): Police has registered a case against BJP leader V Saminathan for violating lockdown orders. The BJP leader was allegedly distributing free rice to residents of the city.

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy had earlier announced a curfew to be imposed in the Union Territory till March 31 to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Earlier, an FIR was also registered against Congress MLA John Kumar for allegedly violating the lockdown orders issued by the Puducherry government.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, one COVID-19 positive case is recorded in the Union Territory, while the total confirmed cases in the country rose to 1251 on Tuesday. (ANI)

