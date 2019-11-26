Puducherry Chief Minister hospitalised in Chennai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Nov 25 (ANI): Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy was on Monday admitted to Apollo Hospital, Chennai.

Details about the leader's hospitalisation are awaited.

In a recent development, Narayanasamy had said that Puducherry is facing problems because of its unique position of being a union territory with a legislature and urged the Centre to find a solution soon.

"The government of India, whenever it suits them treats us as per their convenience as a state or a union territory. We are neither here nor there. This is our position," he had said.

The Congress leader added that the problems being faced by the Puducherry administration are similar to those of Delhi. (ANI)

