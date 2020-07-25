Puducherry [India], July 25 (ANI): After after an MLA tested positive for COVID-19, Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Saturday said that all the assembly members in the Union Territory should isolate themselves for seven days.
All the MLAs will undergo COVID-19 test on July 27.
In the Assembly, Narayanasamy said: "All Assembly members should isolate themselves for seven days, as an MLA has tested positive for COVID-19. Tests will be conducted for all MLAs on July 27."
Puducherry on Saturday conducted an Assembly session in the open outside the Assembly hall as a precautionary measure to combat COVID-19. (ANI)
Puducherry CM asks Assembly members to isolate themselves after MLA tests COVID-19 positive
ANI | Updated: Jul 25, 2020 21:42 IST
