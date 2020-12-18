Puducherry CM, leaders of several parties observe day-long hunger strike in support of farmers

Puducherry [India], December 18 (ANI): Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy along with members of several parties sat on a day-long hunger strike in support of farmers protesting against the three Central farm laws on Friday.



"Today in Puducherry on behalf United Progressive Alliance, the leaders of the Congress party, CPI, CPI(M), MDMK, DMK and other parties are sitting on one-day hunger strike in support of farmers protesting against the three farms laws in Delhi," Narayanasamy told ANI.

While in Chennai, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and its allies are observing a one-day fast in support of farmers protesting against the three farm laws.

Farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against three newly enacted farm laws- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

