Puducherry CM meets HM Amit Shah, seeks statehood for Puducherry

New Delhi [India], Jan 14 (ANI): Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Tuesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and sought central financial assistance, statehood for Puducherry and waiver of legacy loan among other demands.

The Puducherry Chief Minister met Shah in New Delhi earlier today.

Other demands include financial assistance for release of 7th central pay commission arrears, an annual increase of financial assistance to 10 per cent every year and others. (ANI)

