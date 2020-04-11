Puducherry CM reviews arrangements to tackle coronavirus in Reddiarpalayam

Reddiarpalayam (Puducherry) [India], April 11 (ANI): Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Saturday inspected the arrangements made for the lockdown in Reddiarpalayam.

Police personnel have been deployed in the area to ensure proper implementation of the nationwide lockdown. Sanitation workers were also seen disinfecting the area as a precautionary measure against the spread of the virus.

The governments of various states across the country have asked people to maintain social distancing at all times and to avoid roaming outside unnecessarily, in order to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country.

Today is the 18th day out of the 21-day nationwide lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from March 25 to check the spread of the highly contagious virus.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, five positive COVID-19 cases have been reported so far in Puducherry, including one cured patient.

The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country are 7,447, including 6565 active cases of the virus. So far, 642 patients have either been cured or discharged while 239 deaths have been recorded in the country, as per data provided by the Ministry of Health. (ANI)

