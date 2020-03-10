Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy at a meeting at Chief Secretariat on Monday. Photo/ANI
Puducherry CM reviews preventive measures to deal coronavirus

ANI | Updated: Mar 10, 2020 04:38 IST

Puducherry [India], Mar 10 (ANI): Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Monday held a meeting with senior government officials at the Secretariat to review the preventive measures being undertaken to deal with the coronavirus.
Chief Secretary, Secretaries and senior officials were present in the meeting.
According to the Union Ministry of Health, at least 44 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the country. (ANI)

