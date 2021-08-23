Puducherry [India], August 23 (ANI): Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Sunday received his first dose of COVD-19 vaccine here at his residence.
The door-to-door vaccination facility has been launched for the elderly, physically challenged and others with special needs in the Union Territory.
Rangasamy had undergone treatment at a private hospital in Chennai for COVID-19 in May, a few days after he was sworn in as the Chief Minister.
On May 7, the All India NR Congress (AINRC) chief took oath as the Chief Minister of Puducherry. (ANI)
Puducherry CM takes first dose of COVD-19 vaccine
ANI | Updated: Aug 23, 2021 09:33 IST
Puducherry [India], August 23 (ANI): Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Sunday received his first dose of COVD-19 vaccine here at his residence.