Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy [Photo/ANI]
Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy calls Kiran Bedi a 'demon'

ANI | Updated: Nov 01, 2019 14:55 IST

Puducherry [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy referred to Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi as a 'demon' while addressing an event on the 35th death anniversary of former prime minister Indira Gandhi here.
"People have faith in us. They have faith in Congress its alliance partners and that is why we are in power. We will do good things for people. And that is why people believed in us and voted for us. So we are bound to perform and do good things for them. We are ready also to do good things. I and my cabinet colleges work day and night to give good things to people--But a Demon has been put here, who does not let us work," he had said.
The Chief Minister blamed Bedi for creating hindrances in the implementation of the schemes introduced by the government.
On a closer look, the state government has been at loggerheads with the Lieutenant Governor from the past few months over administrative issues.
On October 12, Puducherry Health and Tourism Minister Malladi Krishna Rao accused Bedi for delaying implementation of developmental schemes for Yanam region, an enclave of Puducherry in Andhra Pradesh.
He claimed that Bedi has been threatening ministers and officials in the name of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after they complained about her negligence towards Yanam to the Central government. (ANI)

