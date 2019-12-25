Puducherry: CM V. Narayanasamy participate in Christmas prayers at Nellithope Church

Puducherry [India], Dec 25 (ANI): Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy here on Wednesday participated in the prayers held at the Nellithope Church as part of Christmas celebrations.

The Chief Minister clad in a white shirt and 'veshti' arrived at the church and was accompanied by his party workers.

Christmas is being celebrated in different parts of the country. The midnight mass was held in several major churches across the country, including the St Francis Xavier's Cathedral in Bengaluru, Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Church in Goa, Sacred Heart Cathedral in Gol Dak Khana, Delhi, St Joseph's Cathedral in Thiruvananthapuram, St Michael's Church in Mumbai, Church of Christ the King in Kolkata, among others. (ANI)

