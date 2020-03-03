Puducherry [India], Mar 3 (ANI): Puducherry Education Minister Kamalakannan's mobile phone was snatched away by unidentified bike-borne miscreants on Tuesday.
The incident happened while he was on a morning walk at Beach Road. He was walking near the Subbiah Road police booth when his phone was snatched.
The matter is being investigated by the Odiyan Salai Police. (ANI)
Puducherry Education Minister's phone snatched by bike-borne men
ANI | Updated: Mar 03, 2020 16:53 IST
Puducherry [India], Mar 3 (ANI): Puducherry Education Minister Kamalakannan's mobile phone was snatched away by unidentified bike-borne miscreants on Tuesday.