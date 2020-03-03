Puducherry Education Minister's phone snatched by bike-borne men

Puducherry [India], Mar 3 (ANI): Puducherry Education Minister Kamalakannan's mobile phone was snatched away by unidentified bike-borne miscreants on Tuesday.

The incident happened while he was on a morning walk at Beach Road. He was walking near the Subbiah Road police booth when his phone was snatched.

The matter is being investigated by the Odiyan Salai Police. (ANI)

