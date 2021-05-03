Puducherry elections: BJP's A Namassivayam wins from Mannadipet constituency

Puducherry [India], May 2 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party's A Namassivayam has won from Mannadipet assembly constituency in Puducherry.

Upon winning the constituency, Namassivayam told ANI, "I am thankful to the voters for electing me as their representative. NDA will take up welfare activities for people of Puducherry and continue to work for them."The All India NR Congress, BJP and AIADMK had contested the elections together under N Rangaswamy's leadership.

Elections in Puducherry on April 6, which is currently under President's Rule, was fought mainly between the Congress-Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) alliance and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) comprising All India NR Congress, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The NDA in Puducherry is a rare case where the BJP is not the largest constituent of the alliance. The BJP is contesting on nine seats with the alliance led by the All India NR Congress contesting on 16 seats, and the AIADMK on five seats.

The Congress, whose government in the Union Territory fell in February before completing its five-year term under the Chief Minister V Narayansamy, has also ceded its ground to its allies in Puducherry, giving 13 seats to the DMK and one each to the Communist Party of India and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi. The party skipped fielding Narayanasamy. Congress is contesting on only 14 out of its 15 seats now.

The counting of votes is taking place today and the results of the Assembly elections will be declared by the Election Commission in the evening. (ANI)