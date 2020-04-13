Puducherry extends lockdown till April 30

Puducherry [India], April 13 (ANI): Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Monday said that Cabinet has approved an extension of lockdown in the Union Territory till April 30.

"Since our neighbouring state of Tamil Nadu is continuing with lockdown, we cannot overrule it. We must also follow lockdown till April 30. Puducherry Cabinet has approved the lockdown extension in Puducherry till April 30. I also spoke to the political party leader who had given their consent for lockdown extension," said Narayanasamy.

"Although this is a very tough decision to take, we have to do this for the people of Puducherry," he added.

He said that All the CM's during the video conferencing meeting with the Prime Minister had stressed the need to continue with the lockdown.

"Our neighbouring states like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telengana are continuing with Lockdown. Tomorrow Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10 am," he added.

The 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month to contain the spread of novel coronavirus will end on April 14.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 7 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Puducherry.

India's count of positive COVID-19 cases has risen to 9,352, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday. (ANI)

