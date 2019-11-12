Puducherry: French envoy pays tributes to World War I veterans

Puducherry [India], Nov 11 (ANI): French Ambassador Catherine Schwarz on Monday paid tributes to French war veterans in Puducherry on the occasion of the 101st commemoration of World War I.

A tribute ceremony was held at the 101st Commemoration of World War I at the French soldiers' memorial on Puducherry beach road.

The French Ambassador to Puducherry Schwarz and the Puducherry District Collector Dr T Arun paid tributes to the Indian and French soldiers who died in the World War.

The national flags of India and France were also mounted on the memorial. (ANI)

