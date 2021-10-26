Puducherry Govt announces Diwali gift for family card holders

Puducherry [India], October 26 (ANI): Puducherry government will distribute 10 kilogram of rice and 2 kilogram of sugar to all family card holders in the Union Territory on the occasion of Diwali.

As per the official communication by the Puducherry government on Monday, it read, "As desired by Chief Minister, 2 kilograms of sugar and 10 kilograms of rice have to be distributed to all family card holders free of cost through Fair Price Shops."

"In this connection, the Managing Director, FPS society may ensure the functioning of all Fair Price Shops and to submit the list of FPS which are not/could not be opened, with valid reasons to the undersigned withing two days," it read.

Earlier, residents of Puducherry expressed delight as the Union Territory has allowed the sale of firecrackers at low prices ahead of Diwali, and Papsco, a government agency, has set up shops across the UT to sell the firecrackers at subsidised rates on Monday. (ANI)