Puducherry govt gives clothes to poor on Pongal

ANI |

Puducherry [India], Jan 15 (ANI): The government here is supplying clothing items free of cost to the poor people of the Union Territory in the festival season, an official statement said on Wednesday.

A press release from the Lieutenant Governor Secretariat said, "The Department of Adi-Dravidar Welfare and Scheduled Tribes Welfare is implementing a similar scheme to distribute clothing items to each adult member of the Adi-Davidar family irrespective of income criteria on the occasion of Pongal." (ANI)