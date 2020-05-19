Puducherry govt gives nod to liquor sale with special 'Corona fee'

Puducherry [India], May 19 (ANI): The Puducherry government has announced that the sale of liquor will start from Wednesday in the Union Territory amid phase four of the nationwide lockdown.

The sale of liquor will, however, will entail the imposition of a special 'corona fee'. The decision was taken in a Cabinet meeting held on Monday.

"Cabinet meeting reconvened now and decided to impose a corona fee for liquor and to reopen the liquor shops day after tomorrow in Puducherry," V Narayanasamy, Puducherry Chief Minister's tweet on May 18 read.

The government took the decision after the Centre introduced relaxation in the existing lockdown guidelines.

The fourth phase of nationwide lockdown has been extended till May 31. (ANI)

