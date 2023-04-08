Puducherry govt has taken appropriate steps to prevent spread of Covid-19: CM Rangasamy

New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): Puducherry Chief Minister Natesan Krishnasamy Rangasamy, while taking part in the Covid-19 review meeting held by Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday, said the spread of Covid-19 in Puducherry is under control.

"The spread of corona in Puducherry is under control and the government has taken appropriate measures to prevent its spread," he said in the Puducherry Legislative Assembly while attending the Covid-19 review meeting through video conferencing.

Puducherry Home Minister A Namassivayam, Public Works Minister Ilachuminarayanan, Health Secretary C Udayakumar, EAP, and Health Director Dr Sriramulu were also present.

In this meeting, Union Minister of State for Health Dr Bharti Pravin Pawar and Health Ministers and Health Secretaries of all states and UTs were present.

Amid a nationwide upward trend in the COVID cases, Union Health Minister Mandaviya on Friday chaired a review meeting with health ministers of all states and Union Territories through video conferencing.



India today recorded 6,050 new cases in 24 hours while the active case tally stood at 28,303 on Friday.

The COVID-19 cases in India have seen an upward trend in the past few days with the daily fresh infections ranging between 2,994 on April 1 to 3,824 on April 2 and 3,641 on April 3 and 3038 on April 4 and 4,435 on April 5.

On Wednesday, the Covid Empowerment Working Group also conducted a review meeting featuring Dr Rajiv Bahl, DG, ICMR and other senior health officials.

The objective of the review meeting was to take stock of the prevailing Covid situation in the country and assess the preparedness of healthcare facilities to deal with the spike in cases.

The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) also attended the meeting. (ANI)

