Puducherry govt ready to write to PM to extend COVID-19 lockdown, says Narayanasamy

Puducherry [India], April 8 (ANI): The Puducherry government is ready to write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend the lockdown, said Chief Minister V Narayanasamy.

"My government is ready to write to the Prime Minister to extend the lockdown. People isolating themselves is the only cure to stop the spread of coronavirus infection," Narayanasamy said.

Puducherry has five confirmed cases of COVID-19, including one cured or discharged or migrated.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on March 24 announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19.

With an increase of 773 cases in the last 24 hours, India's tally of COVID-19 cases stands at 5,194, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. (ANI)

