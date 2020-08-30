Puducherry Health Minister cleaning a toilet at a COVID ward.
Puducherry Health Minister cleaning a toilet at a COVID ward.

Puducherry Health Minister cleans toilet in COVID-19 ward

ANI | Updated: Aug 29, 2020 23:57 IST

Puducherry [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Puducherry Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao cleaned a toilet at a COVID-19 ward in Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital after he found it dirty on his visit.
Visuals from the COVID ward showed that Rao wore personal protection kit (PPE) and cleaned the Indian style toilet with a toilet brush.
Puducherry has a total of 4,745 active COVID-19 cases, according to Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

Loading...
Loading...
iocl
iocl