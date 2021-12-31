Puducherry imposes night curfew till Jan 31 amid Omicron scare

Puducherry [India], December 31 (ANI): As the Omicron cases are rising in the Union Territory of Puducherry, the government has imposed night curfew with immediate effect from 11:00 pm till 5:00 am till January 31, 2022, except on the occasion of Vaikunta Ekadashi.

As per the official order, the government has resorted to night curfew to contain the spread of COVID-19 virus.

The government in a notification said that though the number of fresh positive cases has come down, there is detection of the Variant of Concern (VoC), "Omicron" in the samples from Puducherry.

Hence, it is necessary to keep the vigil on COVID-19 transmission, the official said. (ANI)