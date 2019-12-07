Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Saturday paid a surprise visit to the East Traffic Station in Puducherry city. Photo/ANI
Puducherry: L-G Kiran Bedi meets traffic cops at East Traffic Station

ANI | Updated: Dec 07, 2019 17:05 IST

Puducherry [India], Dec 7 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Saturday made a surprise visit to the East Traffic Station in the city along with a team of officials from the Raj Niwas.
During her meeting, she talked about the contribution to traffic personnel towards road safety.
"With traffic cops today. Helping them realise the value of their contribution towards road safety. Also, how could they be more effective with use of their mobiles by photographing the violations and feeding into the systems for the record," tweeted Bedi after the visit. (ANI)

