Puducherry LG flags off mobile unit to generate awareness about COVID-19

Puducherry [India], March 21 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday flagged off a mobile unit of the health department in neighbouring Muthialpet to generate awareness about steps to be taken to combat COVID-19.

She also launched a Health Booth equipped with sanitizer, gloves, face masks and distributed face masks to the people around there.

The Governor released posters carrying awareness messages about preventing the spread of COVID-19.

The LG also helped some people wear masks. She also requested the people to follow the protocol/norms of COVID-19 laid down by the Government.

The Union health ministry on Sunday said that five states in the country accounted for 77.7 per cent of the new cases in the last 24 hours.



A total of 43,846 new daily cases reported in the last 24 hours. 83.14 per cent of the new cases are from six states.

Maharashtra continued to report the highest daily new cases at 27,126 followed by Punjab with 2,578 while Kerala reported 2,078 new cases.

197 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Six states account for 86.8 per cent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (92). Punjab follows with 38 daily deaths. Kerala reported15 deaths.

Eight states/UTs -- Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Gujarat and Haryana among the top five districts contributing maximum to the new cases.

Meanwhile, over 4.4 crore (4,46,03,841) vaccine doses have been administered through 7,25,138 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. (ANI)

