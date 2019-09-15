Puducherry: LG Kiran Bedi felicitates Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev

Puducherry [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi felicitated spiritual Guru Jaggi Vasudev on Sunday during the course of the latter's 'Cauvery Calling' campaign here.

The spiritual Guru's convoy crossed Puducherry on motorbikes today as part of the campaign to save river Cauvery.

In order to highlight the plight of river Cauvery and for conserving its ecosystem and perennial flow, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, the founder of Isha foundation had launched the campaign in Bengaluru on July 20.

"Cauvery Calling" has been implemented in collaboration with the Karnataka government which signed an MoU with Isha Foundation for planting 25 crore saplings in the Cauvery basin to augment water flow at source and restore Cauvery's perennial flow.

The aim of the project is to bring farmers and riverine communities together and garner their support to convert the river banks into a minimum wide stretch of forest to conserve soil and water.

The Isha Foundation is already working on an agroforestry model which engages over 70,000 farmers in Tamil Nadu. (ANI)

