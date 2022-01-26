Puducherry LG unfurls national flag on Republic Day

Puducherry [India], January 26 (ANI): Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday unfurled the national flag on the occasion of Republic Day.

"Unfurled the tricolor and took salute of the impressive #RepublicDay parade in #Puducherry," she tweeted.

Alongside Chief Minister Shri N Rangasamy, his Cabinet colleagues, Speaker Members of Parliament, legislators, officials, freedom fighters, public and media personnel were among those present at the Republic Day celebrations at Puducherry.



"The flag hoisting ceremony in #Puducherry was followed by awards presentation, grand parade, cultural program with patriotic flavor songs and dance performances by the students of various schools. The way #COVID19 guidelines were followed by all, is exemplary. #RepublicDayIndia," she tweeted.

The celebrations this year are special as Republic Day falls in the 75th year of Independence, being celebrated as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' across the country.

It has been decided that the Republic Day celebrations will now be week-long from January 23-30 every year. The celebrations will commence on January 23, the birth anniversary of great freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, and culminate on January, 30 which is observed as Martyrs' Day. (ANI)

