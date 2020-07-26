Puducherry: Lt-Guv, CM pay tributes to martyrs on Kargil Vijay Diwas

Puducherry [India], July 26 (ANI): Puducherry Lieutenant-Governor Kiran Bedi and Chief Minister V Narayanswamy on Sunday paid tributes to the martyrs on the occasion of the 21st anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas.

"Our brave officers and men laid down their lives for us. So that we cud carry on serving our motherland. We pray for well being of all families who sacrificed their loved ones in protecting the country," Bedi tweeted while sharing the video of the event.

The day is celebrated as the day of victory of the Indian Army in recapturing the mountain heights that was occupied by the Pakistani Army on July 26, 1999, known as the Kargil War.

Since then, the country celebrates 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' every year. The day is celebrated to remember our brave soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay. (ANI)

