Puducherry : Police Sub-Inspector commits 'suicide'

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 11:52 IST

People of Maharashtra and Shiv Sainiks want Uddhav Thackeray as...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Brushing aside reports that he is in the race for the Chief Minister's post in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said the people of Maharashtra and Shiv Sainik's want party Chief Uddhav Thackeray to become the Chief Minister of the state.