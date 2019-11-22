Puducherry (Tamil Nadu) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): A police Sub-Inspector Vimal Kumar allegedly committed suicide here on Thursday.
The deceased allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in a building near the Nettapakkam Police Station.
The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.
Further details are awaited (ANI)
Puducherry : Police Sub-Inspector commits 'suicide'
ANI | Updated: Nov 22, 2019 12:08 IST
